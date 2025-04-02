Jason, Kylie Kelce announce birth of fourth baby girl

Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie just welcomed their fourth daughter into the world.

The Not Gonna Lie podcast host and her husband named their little girl, Finnley “Finn” Anne Kelce.

Posting the update on April 1, the 33-year-old and the 37-year-old retired NFL star uploaded a joint Instagram post, with the caption, "Whoop, there she is!"

Revealing adorable Finnley’s face, she could be seen in the picture, in a swaddle as well as a large pink and blue hairbow.

In the second picture, the newborn could be seen resting by Kylie’s side while other pictures showed the two parents holding their baby.

Additionally, Jason and Kylie Kelce also share three daughters, Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 4, and Bennett, 2.

Previously, back when the podcasters announced in September that they were expecting their fourth baby, they revealed each of their girls’ reactions to the exciting news.

All three girls wore matching sweaters that bore the words "big sister" embroidered on them and displayed a range of emotions.

Wyatt made a pose of shock and disbelief, cupping her hands to her head, Elliotte smiled wide while the youngest, Bennett, burst out crying.

"I feel like we captured a very accurate representation of how each of the girls feel about getting another sister. At least Ellie, mom and dad are on the same page!" Kylie captioned the post at that time.