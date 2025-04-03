 
Geo News

Prince William urged to take over some of King Charles official roles amid his health worries

The royal expert said about King Charles, "Cancer treatment makes you very, very tired."

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 03, 2025

Prince William urged to take over some of King Charles official roles amid his health worries

Prince William has been requested to take over some of King Charles official roles as the monarch suffered side effects from his ongoing cancer treatment.

The request has come forward from royal expert Ingrid Seward while speaking to the Newsweek.

Ingrid Seward told the publication, “If someone could take some of that away from him I think his life would be easier."

She continued, "Cancer treatment makes you very, very tired. The trouble is it's his duty as Monarch to do these stifling boring handshakes with incoming and outgoing ambassadors.

"How boring must that be, and I would think that's very exhausting but the only way he could slow down is if someone took over some of his official roles as Monarch.

The report says beyond meeting diplomats, another option would be for the Prince of Wales to do more investiture ceremonies, which can stretch on for hours, instead of King Charles.

The sweet advice for King Charles and Prince William comes after the monarch at Windsor Castle presented honours to recognise incredible people at an Investiture as he is returning to public duties after he was briefly taken to hospital when he experienced side effects from his cancer treatment.

Sydney Sweeney hiding Glen Powell relationship from family: Source
Sydney Sweeney hiding Glen Powell relationship from family: Source
Muse calls off Istanbul concert after anti-government protests
Muse calls off Istanbul concert after anti-government protests
Prince Harry hit with a myriad of accusations: ‘Obsessed with being second best'
Prince Harry hit with a myriad of accusations: ‘Obsessed with being second best'
David Schwimmer reflects on frightening fan encounter after 'Friends' fame
David Schwimmer reflects on frightening fan encounter after 'Friends' fame
Millie Bobby Brown enjoys downtime with Jake Bongiovi: Report
Millie Bobby Brown enjoys downtime with Jake Bongiovi: Report
Ben Affleck reveals major transformation amid Hollywood hair trend
Ben Affleck reveals major transformation amid Hollywood hair trend
Meghan Markle releases powerful statement as Women's History Month ends
Meghan Markle releases powerful statement as Women's History Month ends
Prince Harry's pal breaks silence against Sentebale boss
Prince Harry's pal breaks silence against Sentebale boss