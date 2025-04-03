Prince William urged to take over some of King Charles official roles amid his health worries

Prince William has been requested to take over some of King Charles official roles as the monarch suffered side effects from his ongoing cancer treatment.

The request has come forward from royal expert Ingrid Seward while speaking to the Newsweek.

Ingrid Seward told the publication, “If someone could take some of that away from him I think his life would be easier."

She continued, "Cancer treatment makes you very, very tired. The trouble is it's his duty as Monarch to do these stifling boring handshakes with incoming and outgoing ambassadors.

"How boring must that be, and I would think that's very exhausting but the only way he could slow down is if someone took over some of his official roles as Monarch.

The report says beyond meeting diplomats, another option would be for the Prince of Wales to do more investiture ceremonies, which can stretch on for hours, instead of King Charles.

The sweet advice for King Charles and Prince William comes after the monarch at Windsor Castle presented honours to recognise incredible people at an Investiture as he is returning to public duties after he was briefly taken to hospital when he experienced side effects from his cancer treatment.