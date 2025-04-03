Why is Tom Cruise silent on Val Kilmer's death?

Tom Cruise has remained silent on "To Gun" co-star Val Kilmer's death, leaving his fans disappointed.

Many celebrities, including Josh Brolin and Cher, have paid tribute to Kilmer but Cruise has not made a public statement.

The Hollywood star, however, has spoken highly of Kilmer in the past. In a 2023 interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Cruise recalled their emotional reunion on the set of Top Gun: Maverick, saying he was "crying" and got "emotional" during filming.

Kilmer's daughter, Mercedes, confirmed his death on April 1, 2025, due to pneumonia complications.

While Tom Cruise has not made a public statement or used his social media to pay tribute to his co-star, the actor is not known for using his social media accounts to react to deaths of Hollywood actors.

Given his regard for Kilmer and abovementioned remarks on Jimmy Kimmel's show, it's possible that the actor is devastated by the actor's death and found it difficult to speak on his demise.