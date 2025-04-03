King Charles appears to be in good spirits in video released by Buckingham Palace

The Buckingham Palace on Thursday said King Charles visited humanitarian air operator, Mission Aviation Fellowship (MAF), to celebrate their 80th anniversary as well as the 50th anniversary of Papua New Guinea’s independence.

The monarch appeared to be in good spirts during his royal engagement which came a few days after he was briefly hospitalized.

According to a statement issued by the palace, "Mission Aviation Fellowship, believed to be the world’s largest humanitarian air operator, flies to 14,000 remote destinations to deliver support to isolated communities including access to medicine, technology and education."

"His Majesty unveiled their new aircraft, which will deliver aid to remote regions in Papua New Guinea, and had the opportunity to meet staff and volunteers of MAF," it said.