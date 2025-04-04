Robert Irwin shares shocking secret about finding love

Robert Irwin, a well-known Australian conservationist and television presenter, recently got candid and opened up about his love life.

While conversing with PEOPLE, the 21-year-old son of Steve Irwin shed light on his romantic life, saying, "I don't! I'm single. It's funny, I'm at this point in my life where I'm like, I'm so open to that, but I'm just waiting for the stars to align."

Robert went on to add that he thinks he might meet someone at the Australia Zoo in Queensland, Australia, where he resides and works as an animal conservationist.

"Interestingly, my parents, my sister Bindi met her husband [Chandler Powell] here — everyone met here at our wildlife sanctuary," he shared, referring to his mom Terri and his dad Steve, as they also met at the zoo 34 years ago.

"In both instances, there were American tourists that were coming over and visiting the zoo. So I'm waiting. I'm waiting for that American tourist to come into the zoo and for it all to happen!" the Wild But True star noted.

Robert admitted that he looks at the couple goals in his life, and his parents and his sister's happy marriages give him inspiration with the hope that he will also find his partner one day.

“I look at when my brother-in-law Chandler and my sister Bindi met, it was just meant to be. And when my mom and dad met, it was this crazy serendipitous, amazing moment that just was a fluke,” he concluded.