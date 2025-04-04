King Charles under pressure to make tough decision after sudden hospitalization

King Charles is being urged to step back from his royal duties.

After being hospitalized due to side effects from his ongoing cancer treatment, Charles is being told to slow down.

Speaking with Newsweek, royal author Ingrid Seward said, "The trouble is, he’s been so conditioned to work that I don’t think he functions unless he’s working."

"When he’s not working, he’s probably a bit all over the place, I know I’m like that. He’s always working and it’s just not his nature to take an afternoon nap, which I’m sure Camilla is trying to make him do," Ingrid added.

She went on to say, "Cancer treatment makes you very, very tired," adding, "The trouble is it’s his duty as monarch to do these stifling boring handshakes with incoming and outgoing ambassadors."

"How boring must that be, and I would think that’s very exhausting, but the only way he could slow down is if someone took over some of his official roles as monarch. If someone could take some of that away from him, I think his life would be easier," she added.

This comes after King Charles was admitted for a bried stay following complications from his weekly treatment.

Although Buckingham Palace called it a "bump in the road," the king was forced to cancel scheduled engagements.