Tom Cruise pays touching tribute to 'dear' pal Val Kilmer

Tom Cruise paid honor to his late pal and co-star Val Kilmer.

On Thursday, April 1, the Mission Impossible star attended CinemaCon 2025 in Las Vegas to present new insights into his upcoming action spy eighth installment, but before presenting, he led a silent moment to pay tribute to his Top Gun costar.

It is pertinent to mention that Kilmer died on April 1 at the age of 65 due to pneumonia, as per his daughter told The New York Times.

"I'd like to take a moment before we get started today to honor a dear friend of mine, Val Kilmer," Cruise began as the crowd applauded.

He went on to say, "I can't tell you how much I admired his work and him as a human being, how grateful and honored I was that he joined Top Gun and came back for Top Gun: Maverick. I think it would be really nice if we could just have a moment all together and just take a moment because he loved movies and he gave a lot to all of us with his performances with his films. If we could just all take a moment and just think about all the wonderful times that we had with him."

After the moment of silence, Cruise concluded the tribute, saying, "Thank you, Val. I wish you well on your next journey. Thank you all for doing that. I know he appreciates it."