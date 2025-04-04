 
Geo News

Meghan Markle details pudding recipe named after Lili

Meghan Markle gives an ode to her grandmother with new recipe

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 04, 2025

Meghan Markle is sharing a new pudding recipe on her social media to give an ode to her grandmother.

The Duchess of Sussex turned to her Instagram this Thursday to share a video of herself recreating her granny’s pudding recipe and she lovingly renames after her daughter, Lilibet.

Captioning the clip, Meghan wrote: “I did a spin on my grandma’s banana pudding recipe, making homemade vanilla pudding, layering in fresh chantilly cream (doesn’t the word ‘chantilly’ make you think of that old Big Bopper song?!), with strawberries soaked in fresh lemon juice and a touch of sugar. Of course, slices of banana and vanilla wafers layer in for this sweet treat we named after Lili.

Chantilly Lili 

Top tip: if you’re in a pinch, just use a box of old school vanilla pudding mix, or if you can’t make the homemade chantilly cream, add vanilla extract and a touch of sugar into frozen whipped topping (you know the one!) Whatever you have time for, it will be delicious! **To make the cookies into crumbles, place them in a ziploc bag and use a rolling pin to break them up - easy to do and adds great texture and finish!**


This comes a day after Meghan Markle announced that her first batch lifestyle products under the label ‘As Ever,’ has been sold out.

