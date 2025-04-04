Buckingham Palace breaks silence on Prince Andrew with urgent statement

Buckingham Palace has responded to growing concerns about Prince Andrew, the Duke of York's alleged connections to Chinese spy.

Following the release of the documents, which revealed that meetings were held between Andrew, his adviser, and the King regarding the Eurasia Fund, the palace has issued an urgent statement to address the controversy.

As per Hello! Magazine, the statement clarifies, "While His Majesty met with The Duke and his adviser to hear outline proposals for independent funding over the past year, the individual known as H6 was not mentioned at any time or in any way as part of these discussions."

Further emphasizing that neither Charles nor his advisers approved or were involved in any discussions about the businessman’s activities.

This comes after the release of new court documents which revealed shocking details about the ongoing scandal surrounding Prince Andrew and his alleged ties to Chinese spy Yang Tengbo.

The documents, presented in an immigration tribunal by Prince Andrew’s senior adviser Dominic Hampshire, reveal that the Duke of York and Hampshire met twice with King Charles at Windsor Castle to discuss the Eurasia Fund, which was aimed at attracting Chinese investment into Africa's renewable energy sector.

The evidence read, "I have had two meetings with the Duke and His Majesty to discuss what the Duke can do moving forwards in a way that is acceptable to His Majesty."

"It is also of note that, amongst other topics, the Eurasia Fund and Aidan Heavey were discussed on both occasions with His Majesty. (For both these meetings with His Majesty, despite less media interest in the Duke, we took all precautions to get in and out of Windsor Castle without being seen)," it further stated.