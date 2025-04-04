 
Travis Kelce points finger at Taylor Swift for Super Bowl loss?

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's romance may be crippling under professional stress

Lifestyle News Desk
April 04, 2025

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s romance may be crippling under professional stress
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s romance may be crippling under professional stress

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s romance is seemingly in danger over the athlete’s deteriorating form.

Travis, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, reportedly believes that the tremendous attention his relationship with Taylor got last season may be the reason he got distracted from his sport and their team lost the Super Bowl.

As the sports star has been hinting at retirement, the upcoming season is expected to be his last, and he’s determined to win his fourth Super Bowl.

A source told the Daily Mail: "'He wants to have a good season and not have the focus be on his relationship with Taylor.”

"Losing the Super Bowl was a major blow, as he wants to be someone that can have it all and one who can handle having it all," the mole said.

The mole noted that the Love Story hitmaker is also ok with not being in the spotlight as much anymore.

"(She and Kelce) don't have to be the center of attention anymore and are going to often not be seen out and about as much as they have been," they said.

"Him and Taylor are going great, his outside football ventures are amazing,” the source continued.

They explained, "His on-field play needs to improve, and he knows that, especially since he is on his last contracted season and is heavily leaning towards retirement after this season. He wants to be the reason that the Chiefs return to the Super Bowl and hopefully win it again. If this ends up being his last season, as he is gearing towards, he wants to go all in, and Taylor is all about it."

Travis Kelce featuring Kansas City Chiefs lost the last Super Bowl to the Philadelphia Eagles. Taylor Swift attended the mega event. 

