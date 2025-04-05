Lindsay Lohan shares what it was like watching herself in 'Parent Trap'

Lindsay Lohan received the prestigious Vanguard Award at the Big Screen Achievement Awards during CinemaCon 2025 in Las Vegas.

Taking to stage, the actress, famed for her roles in The Parent Trap and Mean Girls, expressed gratitude for her journey in the industry.

In her acceptance speech, Lindsay said, "Thank you so much for this award. It means more than you know to me. I have grown up in this industry, and I'm so proud to still be doing what I love. There's nothing like the magic of cinema."

Moreover, she reecalled the "surreal" experience of seeing herself on the big screen for the first time in The Parent Trap, which debuted in 1998, saying, "It was so surreal, but I felt right at home."

Lindsay went on to thank Disney for always believing in her and credited her husband, Bader Shammas, for his constant support.

Concluding with, "Thank you CinemaCon for believing in me."

Now, Lindsay Lohan is set to reprise her role as Anna Coleman alongside Jamie Lee Curtis in the highly anticipated sequel to Freaky Friday.