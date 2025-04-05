Ed Sheeran recalls ‘awkward’ chat he had to have with Elton John

Ed Sheeran recalled an awkward conversation he had to have with Elton John about the correct pronunciation of his name.

The English singer-songwriter made an appearance on Capital Breakfast with Jordan North, Chris Stark, and Sian Welby and talked about his new single, Azizam on Friday, April 4.

While they were chatting the co-hosts asked Ed for his views on Elton's misprnunciation of his name and also showed the Shape Of You singer Elton's clip doing so.

Chris began with asking. "Got to ask you this, right? So we went to Elton John's house this week… We need to settle something. Have a listen to this."

He then played a voice clip of Elton from a previous interview where he was caught saying, "I mean Ed Sheeran playing in living rooms."

Responding to the audio with a laugh, Ed revealed that he had had an "awkward chat" with Elton on how to pronounce his name clearly.

"I've actually had the awkward conversation with him being like 'I’ve known you for 15 years, it's not Sheer-an' but it's just one of those things. I actually have had that conversation."

Chris replied, "You can’t argue with him, can you?" to which Ed answered, "Well I can, I can and I do, but, but I don’t know it’s quite nice…"

Jordan then noted, "It's kind of like when your nan just says something, and you know she said it wrong and you just have to go with it haven’t you."

Ed confessed that he is going to remain “Ed Sheer-an” for the music legend, adding, "And it’s just his way, it’s like how my parents always call me Edward, I’m not Ed to them, always Edward and I’ll always be Ed Sheer-an to Elton."