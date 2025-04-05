Hailey Bieber shares advice on postpartum choices

Hailey Bieber has advice for new moms seeking a makeover.

It began with a TikTok user and a new mom Melody Miles posting about wanting a haircut similar to the Rhode founder's.

“Hailey Bieber makes me want to cut my hair,” she said in a video while feeding her baby with a bottle of milk.

“But I just know that if I cut it, it will not look like how she looks with short hair. I will look awful,” the TikToker continued, which caught Hailey's attention.

Hailey, 28, responded in the comment section, “You would look stunning, but let’s hold hands and agree to not make any big hair decisions post partum! Personally giving myself at least a year!”

Following Hailey’s response to the content creator, fans praised the Rhode founder for giving real, relatable feedback.

“The fact Hailey replied ):! She’s so right hahaha wait !!!!!” one user wrote. “You’ve got your advice from the Queen herself,” another commented.

A third added, “She's always been a girl's girl.”

Hailey, who welcomed a son with husband Justin Bieber on August 23, 2024, last cut her hair in January 2023--debuting a blunt bob.

Ever since, the model's hair has grown past her shoulders, which she usually styles in loose waves or a slick back bun.