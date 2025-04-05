Tori Spelling opens up about thought of dying alone

Tori Spelling is getting real about spending life alone as a mother.

The podcast host, 51, broke down in tears with Aubrey O'Day in a recent episode of misSPELLING as she got candid about raising five children as a single mom.

It began with Spelling discussing her conversations with a new therapist about her "very odd relationship with men."

"I'm now 51 and single again with five kids, so I don't even know where I stand in the future," said Spelling.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum filed for divorce from Dean McDermott after 18 years of marriage in March 2024.

The date of separation was listed as June 17, 2023, the same day that McDermott announced on Instagram that they had decided to go their separate ways, but later deleted.

Spelling also got candid about her thoughts on dating again after telling O'Day she is not on dating sites.

"I don't want to be with somebody, but I do want to be. I just don't want to be alone," Spelling admitted.

Once O'Day shared that she felt the same way, Spelling began to cry. "You know me. I'm positive. I just... I don't want to die alone," she admitted.

"You're not going to die alone. I'm here. First of all. Listen to me," O'Day reassured Spelling, to which the actress responded, "I don't know what I'm doing right now."

O'Day then hugged Spelling, to which she further added, "We're not alone. We have each other. There are other people that have our backs too. We're not alone. We just have to believe that first."

"Such a f***** up life, all of this s***," Spelling said, referring to herself and O'Day as strong people.

“They should sample my DNA when they f****** go to the next world war. Whatever the f*** I am, I’m resilient, but what does it mean at the end of the day?" said Spelling.