Kelsea Ballerini makes honest admission about logging off social media

Kelsea Ballerini got candid and opened up about a criticism that she faced on social media.

Speaking to People, the Cowboys Cry Too singer revealed that she stepped back from two social media platform for good.

The songstress began, "I got rid of Twitter a long time ago. That was helpful. Twitter kicked my a**. I discovered Reddit.”

“I went through a very toxic phase with that, but it was when my life was a bit chaotic,” she admitted. “Then I was like, 'We need to have some boundaries.' So that's no longer.”

However, the five-time Grammy award nominee disclosed that she is active on TikTok and Instagram.

“I really just keep up with TikTok and Instagram, and even that feels like too much, but I'm not sure how to not because I'm a people pleaser, and I like the feedback,” she told the outlet.

Before concluding, Kelsea Ballerini said, “But yeah, I'm a girl. I'm sensitive. I'm an artist. If I see a mean comment, it affects me. You have to learn yourself before you love yourself - and I had learning to do."