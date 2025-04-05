Naomie Harris recalls motivation from George Clooney

Naomie Harris got a pep talk from the iconic George Clooney!

The British actress opened up about how it was the Ocean’s Eleven star who inspired her to launch her own app.

In a candid conversation with Harper’s Bazaar, Harris explained how she was content with being an actress even though she could have expanded her career with writing, directing or producing.

"My agents have often asked me whether I'd like to go down that route, but I've always felt that acting was my dream and it's enough of a challenge for me," she stated.

She then revealed the moment Clooney became an inspiration for her after the Skyfall actress was convinced to take the step of making her app.

"It's all down to George Clooney - I blame him!" the 48-year-old Hollywood celebrity said with a laugh.

"He made a beeline for me, and he spent about an hour talking to me about how I couldn't just be an actress anymore, about how times had changed and I could do anything," she recalled, before concluding, "I don't know why he suspected this of me, but he said, 'I know you have a voice and I know you're not using it.'"