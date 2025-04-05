 
Machine Gun Kelly takes another swipe at Megan Fox's ex Brian Austin Green

Machine Gun Kelly blasts actor Brian Austin Green in a shocking way

Lifestyle News Desk
April 05, 2025

Machine Gun Kelly took another sly dig at Megan Fox's ex-husband Brian Austin Green.

The 34-year-old rock star, who recently welcomed a daughter with Megan, poked fun at Brian dedicating a new drink to him at his Cleveland coffee shop.

MGK's cafe, called 27 Club Coffee, introduced a new drink called the "Child Actor Margarita."

“We put a childish twist on this margarita meant for those days when you just don't wanna act like an actor. 9021-OMG,” the coffee shop described the beverage on Instagram.

Although Brian's name is not mentioned in the post, the all-green drink could be seen as a dig at him.

This new diss comes after Brian revealed a savage DM that the Bad Things rapper sent him last month after he asked for an update on Megan's pregnancy.

MGK direct Instagram message to the Anger Management star said: “Stop asking when our child is gonna be born. you the FEDS.”

