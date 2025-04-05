Trump opponents poised for protests across US, after rallies in Europe

People hold placards on the day of a 'Hands Off!' demonstration against US President Donald Trump and his adviser Elon Musk as part of an anti-Trump and anti-Tesla worldwide movement, at Place de la Republique in Paris, France, April 5, 2025. — Reuters

Some 1,200 demonstrations are planned across the US on Saturday in what organizers expect to be the largest single day of protest against President Donald Trump and his billionaire ally Elon Musk since the administration launched its rapid-fire effort to put a conservative stamp on government.

Hours before the "Hands Off!" protests were due to kick off, hundreds of anti-Trump Americans living in Europe gathered in Berlin, Frankfurt, Paris and London to voice opposition to Trump's sweeping makeover of US foreign and domestic policies.

About 200 people, mostly American, gathered on Paris' Place de la République, listening to speeches and waving banners ranging from "Resist Tyrant", "Rule of Law" to "Feminists for Freedom not fascism" and "Save Democracy".

"We have to show solidarity with all the demonstrations in a thousand cities today in the USA," Democrats Abroad spokesperson Timothy Kautz said in Frankfurt. Protester Jose Sanchez said Trump was a con man who was destroying US democracy.

The protests in the US will give Trump opponents an opportunity to demonstrate their displeasure en masse in response to Trump's raft of executive orders.

"This is an enormous demonstration that is sending a very clear message to Musk and Trump and congressional Republicans and all the goose-stepping allies of MAGA that we don't want their hands on our democracy, on our communities, on our schools and our friends and our neighbors," said Ezra Levin, co-founder of Indivisible, one of the groups organizing Saturday's events.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Trump or Musk.

Some 150 activist groups have signed up to participate, according to the event's website.

Events are planned in all 50 states plus Canada and Mexico. One of the biggest rallies is expected on Washington's National Mall.

Trump returned to office on January 20 with a stream of executive orders and other measures critics say are aligned with an agenda outlined by Project 2025, a deeply conservative political initiative to reshape government and consolidate presidential authority. His supporters have applauded Trump's audacity as necessary to disrupt entrenched liberal interests.

White House assistant press secretary Liz Huston disputed the protesters' charge that Trump aimed to cut Social Security and Medicaid.

"President Trump's position is clear: he will always protect Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid for eligible beneficiaries. Meanwhile, the Democrats' stance is giving Social Security, Medicaid, and Medicare benefits to illegal aliens, which will bankrupt these programs and crush American seniors," Huston said in an email.

Much of Trump's agenda has been restrained by lawsuits contending he has overstepped his authority with attempts to fire civil servants, deport immigrants and reverse transgender rights.

Pro-Palestinian groups opposing US ally Israel's renewed military action in Gaza and the Trump administration's crackdown on campus protests will also participate in Washington and plan to carry out a march, protest groups said in a statement.

At the start of Trump's first term in 2017, hundreds of thousands of people joined the Women's March on Washington to demonstrate opposition.

Protests this year have been smaller, but activist leaders have been planning to unite for a large-scale event, Levin said.