Kevin Bacon shares career plans about music, acting, and more

Kevin Bacon is opening up about plans for his career

Kevin Bacon isn’t ready to retire despite already boasting an impressive acting resume.

Bacon made a name for himself through his role in Footloose, followed by Friday the 13th, Apollo, The Following, Tremors and Crazy, Stupid, Love.

The Mystic River star, 66, told People, "It's funny because I feel like a lot of people, obviously, who are my age are happy to stop, slow down or play golf or whatever. I think I'm more, to a fault maybe, I'm just more driven than ever."

"There's so many things that I still want to do as an actor, as a musician, as a writer. Not as a writer, but a songwriter. As a director, no. I have no plans to slow down," he shared.

"What's next? I don't know. Shockingly, I've hung in there long enough that I am always amazed that I still get offered things," he confessed.

Despite his successful career, Bacon doesn’t see himself as a leading man.

"What I feel so grateful about, besides just being able to make a living as an actor, is that the opportunities that I get because I've made, or the business made the decision for me to become a character actor as opposed to a leading man," he shares.

"Well, I do sometimes [lead projects], but I think that I don't just do that. And as a result, if I look at the two characters just that are in the can between MaXXXine and Beverly Hills Cop, these are two men that could not be more different," he explained.

"They are completely different characters and completely different tones in terms of the movie and the kind of movie that they are. And I got a chance to do both of them and have them both come out in the same year. So that makes me feel very, very grateful," he concluded.

Kevin Bacon can be seen in new series The Bondsman season now streaming on Prime Video.