Cassie Ventura gears to testify against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Casandra “Cassie” Ventura is set to testify against ex-partner, Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Along side this, she has also taken the brave decision to be using her name and identity while doing so.

As per the motion filed, prosecutors have claimed that “Victim-1” would not be remaining anonymous as they would testify against Combs for racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.

As per PEOPLE magazine, Victim-1 is Ventura and would most certainly be testifying in the trial as the filing states:

"She is prepared to testify under her own name. Victim-2, Victim-3, and Victim-4 have asked that their identities not be revealed to the press or the public."

It was also requested that the anonymous victims "be referred to at trial using only pseudonyms" and for the court to defend not to sharing their identifying details.

The prosecutors stated, "This case has already received an exceptional amount of media coverage, which will presumably only increase as trial proceeds.”

"Permitting these measures will prevent unnecessary public disclosure of the victims’ identities, and the harassment from the media and others, undue embarrassment, and other adverse consequences that would almost certainly follow if these women were forced to reveal their true names publicly at trial,” the filing further read.