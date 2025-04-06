Photo: Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel unable to recover post DUI arrest: Report

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel reportedly did not recover following his DUI arrest.

According to the latest report of Heat Magazine, the crooner has been distressed due to his marital troubles with Jessica Biel while continuing his Forget Tomorrow world tour.

Shedding light on the rough patch in their relationship, a source spilled the beans and said, “Justin wanted her along on this tour, but she refused.”

“She’s having fun on set and enjoying hanging out with her co-stars. They’re leading separate lives at this point and Justin can’t handle it,” they even added.

Before signing off from the chat, the insider noted, “He’s not handling the distance well at all.”

This report refutes previous claims that Jessica Biel has decided to trust Justin again after the father of three promised to make amends.

“He took responsibility and pledged to make a full-blown lifestyle change,” the insider addressed.

The spy also tipped, “He stopped going out with single friends and cut way back on booze,”

“He wanted a fresh start and in time, he won Jessica over and their marriage began to flourish again,” they concluded.