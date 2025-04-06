 
Geo News

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel unable to recover post DUI arrest: Report

Justin Timberlake is reportedly facing the consequences of his DUI arrest in June 2024 till date

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 06, 2025

Photo: Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel unable to recover post DUI arrest: Report
Photo: Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel unable to recover post DUI arrest: Report

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel reportedly did not recover following his DUI arrest.

According to the latest report of Heat Magazine, the crooner has been distressed due to his marital troubles with Jessica Biel while continuing his Forget Tomorrow world tour.

Shedding light on the rough patch in their relationship, a source spilled the beans and said, “Justin wanted her along on this tour, but she refused.”

“She’s having fun on set and enjoying hanging out with her co-stars. They’re leading separate lives at this point and Justin can’t handle it,” they even added.

Before signing off from the chat, the insider noted, “He’s not handling the distance well at all.”

This report refutes previous claims that Jessica Biel has decided to trust Justin again after the father of three promised to make amends.

“He took responsibility and pledged to make a full-blown lifestyle change,” the insider addressed.

The spy also tipped, “He stopped going out with single friends and cut way back on booze,”

“He wanted a fresh start and in time, he won Jessica over and their marriage began to flourish again,” they concluded.

Cassie Ventura gears to testify against Sean ‘Diddy' Combs
Cassie Ventura gears to testify against Sean ‘Diddy' Combs
King Charles has become ‘nicer' after second marriage, says expert video
King Charles has become ‘nicer' after second marriage, says expert
Robert Downey Jr.'s son celebrates actor on 60th birthday
Robert Downey Jr.'s son celebrates actor on 60th birthday
Tina Knowles cheers up daughter Beyonce, Jay-Z on 17th wedding anniversary
Tina Knowles cheers up daughter Beyonce, Jay-Z on 17th wedding anniversary
Princess Diana was right about King Charles, Camilla video
Princess Diana was right about King Charles, Camilla
'Pitch Perfect' star Adam Devine recalls being told he was dying
'Pitch Perfect' star Adam Devine recalls being told he was dying
Meghan Markle warned marketing scheme could backfire video
Meghan Markle warned marketing scheme could backfire
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce know romance time ‘cannot last forever' video
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce know romance time ‘cannot last forever'