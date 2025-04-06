Prince Andrew now planning discrediting onslaught to attack Virginia Giuffre

Prince Andrew is reportedly planning his huge comeback and a major aspect of it is Virginia Giuffre, his accuser from the Jeffrey Epstein case.

Royal commentator Robert Jobson explained the nitty gritty of this in his chat with RadarOnline.

It started with him saying, “It might seem like a cynical move but he's looking to get back into life as a working royal and this development might give him an opening.”

“If he can discredit Virginia some more then there could be chink of light for him,” in that respect.

For that “surely, we should look to the evidence,” Mr Jobson noted “and in this case, it all hinges on his accuser being a credible witness; if she isn’t, his claims of innocence might not ring quite so hollow.”

“After all, he was never found guilty. He wanted to fight in court but given that the late Queen’s Jubilee would have been ruined if he did so, he was ordered not to by the powers that be.”

“Andrew settled out of court but has always denied wrongdoing and “the lucrative settlement meant that Ms Giuffre’s claims, the ones that destroyed his public life, were never tested in cross-examination.”

So this chance “could be the first moment in years where public opinion begins to shift. Not towards redemption – the Epstein stain is indelible – but perhaps towards a reassessment.”

“A possibility, however faint, that he wasn’t lying. This isn’t about exoneration. Far from it. It’s about the weight of credibility. And in the court of public opinion, that counts for everything,” Mr Jobson signed off saying.