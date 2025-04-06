Meghan Markle sends Mindy Kaling lavish gift after awkward Netflix moment

Meghan Markle sent Mindy Kaling a gift package from her newly launched lifestyle brand after their awkward Netflix moment.

The Duchess of Sussex, who recently launched As Ever, delivered a special gift to Mindy which included items like shortbread cookie mix, raspberry jam, herbal teas, crepe mix, and flower sprinkles. It also featured a personalised note from Meghan to Mindy.

Meghan Markle and Mindy Kaling had an awkward exchange on Netflix's 'With Love, Meghan'

Notably, this sweet gesture comes after the viral awkward exchange between Mindy and Meghan on the Duchess of Sussex's Netflix show, With Love, Meghan.

In the episode, Mindy referred to Meghan as "Meghan Markle," which prompted her to correct by saying, "You know I’m Sussex now."

"It's so funny you keep saying Meghan Markle, you know I'm Sussex now," Meghan said. "You have kids and you go 'No, I share my name with my children.' I didn't know how meaningful it would be to me but it just means so much to go 'This is OUR family name. Our little family name'."

Mindy, visibly awkward, replied, "Well, now I know and I love it." The awkward moment caught viewers attention and it went viral.

Despite the tense moment, Mindy Kaling appeared delighted to receive As Ever gift from Meghan Markle as she shared it on her Instagram Stories.