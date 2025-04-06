King Charles 'in great form' as he shrugs off Harry, Andrew drama before Italy tour

King Charles has remained unfazed by his health setback and continues to put his royal duties before everything.

Charles is set to embark on a four-day tour of Italy with wife, Queen Camilla, starting tomorrow in Rome, reported by Mirror.

Sources have confirmed that the King is in "in great form and completely unfazed" despite experiencing temporary side effects of his cancer treatment that led to a brief hospital visit.

While King had to cancel engagements in March to recover, including an event in Birmingham, sources suggest that it allowed "him to take a breather and slow down if only for a couple of days."

"Everyone has seen in recent days that he is in great form and completely unfazed by his recent setback, if anything both His Majesty and the Queen are even more excited to be getting on the road again," source added.

During this time, King Charles also had to deal with the challenges including controversies surrounding family members like Prince Harry and Prince Andrew.

"There are always issues occurring in His Majesty’s orbit with which he has no control over. His focus as it has always been is on his role with an emphasis on duty before everything," source stated. "The King knows no other way than to act on the principles that are central to who he is."

For those unaware, Prince Harry is currently facing a legal fight to regain taxpayer-funded police protection when visiting the UK, which was removed after he left royal duties. Meanwhile, Prince Andrew has been linked to a Chinese businessman involved in an alleged spy scandal.