Heather Graham shares positive beliefs about aging

Heather Graham has figured out how to be content during her 50s

Heather Graham is sharing how she feels in her 50s and her approach to feeling fabulous.

"I feel like as I get older, I just care less about things that don't matter," Graham, 55, told People. "Everyone gets upset sometimes, but I think that I'm happier. I've done enough hard work on myself that I feel like I'm a happier person now."

"I just enjoy the simple things in life — like sleeping, eating, my friends, things like that. I love meditating."

"I like to go out in nature, go to the beach, look at the ocean, go on a hike, go into the mountains, look at the trees," the Scrubs actress shareed.

Regarding her favourite method to stay in shape, she said, "I like going on yoga retreats because, to be honest, I love just being by the ocean. So, anytime I'm at the ocean, I just feel happier."

When she turned 50 in 2020, the actress told the publication of how she combats cultural assumptions about aging women.

“I love yoga, I mediate,” she said at the time. “I do affirmations every day because, like everyone, I’m afraid of getting older.”

"The culture will try to tell you, ‘Now’s the time to feel bad about yourself.’ I say, ‘Now’s the time to feel even better,’ " added Heather Graham.