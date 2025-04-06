 
How did Tom Cruise make Annabelle Wallis sad?

Annabelle Wallis revealed the reason how Tom Cruise made her 'sad' on a late-night show

Lifestyle News Desk
April 06, 2025

Annabelle Wallis and Tom Cruise worked in The Mummy. But the latter, during the shooting, made a decision which made her "sad."

The Peaky Blinders actress appeared on Late Night With Conan O'Brien in February 2017 and shared an incident that led to humorous heartbreak.

"In The Mummy, I was told that there will be a kissing scene between you and Tom Cruise, and then something went awry,” the host asked.

“A very sad day for Annabelle,” the British actress joked. "There was another amorous moment, a little kissing scene. And I got to set and was like, 'This is an amazing moment.' I would tell all my friends, my children, about this kissing scene with Tom Cruise."

But all her excitement came down to a grinding halt when Tom Cruise axed the scene.

"C'mon Tom, it's about to be the best day of your life," the 40-year-old recalled. "And then he goes, "Yeah, about that. Alex, can we have a chat?' referring to the director, Alex Kurtzman. 

"I'm not feeling that. I'm not feeling the kissing scene," Annabelle remembered Tom's words.

"And he talked himself out of kissing me in front of 900 people. Can you imagine what I felt like? Not good," Annabelle humorously concluded.

