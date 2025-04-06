King Charles, Queen Camilla face 'strong disagreements' before Italy trip

King Charles and Queen Camilla have reportedly been facing some challenges in their marriage.

As the King and Queen are preparing to celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary, royal insiders have revealed some "strong disagreements" between them.

"Like any of us, they will disagree. Strongly. They both have their different views," a source told GB News. "And they will have a very good argument."

Since King Charles' cancer diagnosis in February 2024, Camilla has been trying to get him take some time off his busy schedule. However, Charles remain comitted to his busy schedule.

A source told Mail, "I think probably, particularly at the moment, considering the King’s health in the last year, the main issue is that she can’t persuade him to take time out."

"She obviously worries about him and his [cancer] treatment. Except for the first couple of months, he’s pretty well worked every day since," they added. "It has been such a strain. It was worrying for them as a couple."

The source went on to add, "I would say argument-wise that is absolutely the top of what they disagree about. She thinks, like we all do, that he does far too much, hates letting people down. But hopefully not to the detriment of his own health."

"They definitely have a renewed perception of what’s important to them [now]," they added.

King Charles and Queen Camilla will celebrate their 20th anniversary at a State Banquet in Italy on April 7, during their first state visit of 2025.