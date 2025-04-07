'Captain America' star Chris Evans' shocking 'talent' revealed

Chris Evans' shocking 'secret talent' revealed by tattoo shop owner

The Captain America of Marvels, Chris Evans surprised fans and tattoo shop owner Josh Lord with a hidden talent.

During a recent visit to East Side Ink Tattoo in New York, Chris went above and beyond when he made a fan’s day by taking a photo with them.

Speaking with People Magazine, Josh, who has known Chris since 2018, shared his "secret talent" that he didn't know before.

He said, "One thing that surprises me still about him is that he always seems to have a secret talent that we didn’t know about."

"For example, one time I tried to show off a cool card trick I’d just learned, and I flubbed it. But Chris pulled off a flawless, and quite difficult trick, like it was nothing," Josh added.

"He’s got those hidden depths," he explained.

Chris Evans and Josh Lord's relationship has grown over the years, with the actor visiting the tattoo shop to get inked.

Josh also revealed, "I can say that out of all of the Avengers, he was definitely the most focused, and his line is the least shaky."

"They all did great, though," he added.