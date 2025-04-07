Rachel Zegler to skip Met Gala?

Rachel Zegler will not be skipping this year's Met Gala.

The actress, who plays the titular character in the newly-released Snow White live-action remake, will not be available to attend the fundraiser event this year as she will be rehearsing in London to star in the West End production of Evita, per Page Six.

Zelger, who will be turning 24 next month, previously attended the biggest fashion night in 2021 and 2024—donning a gold-patterned Dior haute couture dress on her debut and a plunging blue Michael Kors gown last year.

However, the Hunger Games alum is "more excited" about her role in Jamie Lloyd's revival of the Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's 1978 musical, which runs 12 weeks starting June 14 at the London Palladium.

“Rachel will be in rehearsals for Evita in London in May,” her rep told the publication, referring to the musical she's starring in.

Other guests that have passed on attending this year's Met Gala include A-lister couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds as well as new parents Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente.

This year's theme centers on "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," co-chaired by Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, and Pharrell Williams along with NBA legend LeBron James serving as honorary chair.