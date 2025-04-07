King Charles is ‘unfazed' by tragedies of cancer

King Charles is not letting his cancer treatment come in the way of work.



His Majesty is adamant on putting duty first as he remains ‘completely’ unbothered by whatever obstacle that comes his way.

Royal expert Russell Myers writes for Mirror: “The King at the end of last month was forced to spend several hours under observation after suffering an adverse reaction to his treatment. Palace aides however suggested the issue, which was not detailed, was “not uncommon with many medical treatments”.

He added: “However, the King did cancel a day and a half of engagements, including an away day in Birmingham on March 23, before being advised to clock off for a weekend to recover.”

Mr Myers adds: “Sources said Charles’ time at his Highgrove country estate in Gloucestershire allowed him to “take a breather” and recover fully in time for the tour. One source close to the King said: “Italy was never in doubt, but what His Majesty’s break did do was allow him to take a breather and slow down if only for a couple of days.”

“Everyone has seen in recent days that he is in great form and completely unfazed by his recent setback, if anything both His Majesty and the Queen are even more excited to be getting on the road again,” added Mr Myers.