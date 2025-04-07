Jessica Alba shows off toned body on family getaway amid Cash Warren divorce

Jessica Alba spent some quality time with her family on a beach getaway amid her divorce from Cash Warren.

The actress took to her official Instagram account on Friday to share some glimpses from her family vacation.

In the post, Alba can be seen flaunting her bare skin in two-pieces while enjoying the moments with her kids and pals on the beachy getaway.

One of the snaps showed Alba resting on the sand as the waves from the ocean hit the shore, while in another picture, the mom of three held her son Hayes's hand, who was wearing a pair of shorts with smiley faces.

It is pertinent to mention that Alba shares three kids with Warren: daughters Honor, 16, and Haven, 13, and son Hayes, 7.

"Vacay vibes," she captioned the post.

The slides also included a picture of a meme that read, "Due to personal reasons, I will be shining bright like a f****** diamond, unapologetically for the foreseeable future.”

The outing came two months after Alba filed for divorce from Warren after nearly two decades of marriage.

Citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split, the former couple listed December 27 as their date of separation in legal documents