 
Geo News

'Gladiators' star Steel shares update after baby's premature birth

'Gladiators' star Steel recently announced that his baby son was born at just 23 weeks

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 07, 2025

Gladiators star Steel shares update after babys premature birth
'Gladiators' star Steel shares update after baby's premature birth

Actor Zack George is looking back at the recent birth of his second child.

Taking to Instagram, Zack revealed on Saturday that his baby boy was born prematurely last month and is "tiny, fragile, and fighting."

His wife Samantha first shared a sweet snap of Leo's tiny hand resting on her finger—which Zack then reshared on his account.

"Thank you everyone for your kind words and premature baby stories. Please keep them coming... they are giving us so much hope for our precious Leo," she captioned the post.

In their announcement on Saturday they said, "Our Precious Boy Leo George. You should still be tucked up inside mummy's tummy but instead you entered the world on the 26th March 2025 at just 23 weeks weighing 1 pound 8 ounces."

He continued, "You never truly know how quickly your life can be turned upside down but one thing we do know is that you are one hell of a strong boy and you are already defying the odds."

He concluded the post, saying, "Tiny, fragile and fighting #Family #Leo #WeLoveYou."

The couple is also parents to daughter Ivy, almost two.

Molly Mae Hague goes public with Tommy Fury amid reconciliation reports
Molly Mae Hague goes public with Tommy Fury amid reconciliation reports
Damon Wayans Sr. makes bold confession about earlier dating experience
Damon Wayans Sr. makes bold confession about earlier dating experience
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco hit back after Justin Bieber's cryptic post
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco hit back after Justin Bieber's cryptic post
Prince Harry on Meghan Markle being ‘most beautiful woman' video
Prince Harry on Meghan Markle being ‘most beautiful woman'
Comedian Jeff Ross hospitalised over allergic reaction to food item
Comedian Jeff Ross hospitalised over allergic reaction to food item
Melinda French Gates shares joy of being a grandmother
Melinda French Gates shares joy of being a grandmother
'White Lotus' star Aimee Lou Woods opens up about body image
'White Lotus' star Aimee Lou Woods opens up about body image
King Charles is ‘unfazed' by tragedies of cancer video
King Charles is ‘unfazed' by tragedies of cancer