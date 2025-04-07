'Gladiators' star Steel shares update after baby's premature birth

Actor Zack George is looking back at the recent birth of his second child.

Taking to Instagram, Zack revealed on Saturday that his baby boy was born prematurely last month and is "tiny, fragile, and fighting."

His wife Samantha first shared a sweet snap of Leo's tiny hand resting on her finger—which Zack then reshared on his account.

"Thank you everyone for your kind words and premature baby stories. Please keep them coming... they are giving us so much hope for our precious Leo," she captioned the post.

In their announcement on Saturday they said, "Our Precious Boy Leo George. You should still be tucked up inside mummy's tummy but instead you entered the world on the 26th March 2025 at just 23 weeks weighing 1 pound 8 ounces."

He continued, "You never truly know how quickly your life can be turned upside down but one thing we do know is that you are one hell of a strong boy and you are already defying the odds."

He concluded the post, saying, "Tiny, fragile and fighting #Family #Leo #WeLoveYou."

The couple is also parents to daughter Ivy, almost two.