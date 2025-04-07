Russian man survives bear attack as sightings near Moscow increase

A brown bear splashes water in a pool inside an enclosure at the Moscow Zoo on a hot summer day in the capital Moscow, Russia June 11, 2019. — Reuters

A brown bear attacked and badly mauled a Russian man in a forest about 125 km (78 miles) from Moscow, local media and residents said, as sightings of bears become more frequent in the region surrounding the capital.

The man, who apparently survived the attack by managing to play dead, was out collecting antlers shed by elk and deer last week when the bear attacked him from behind, a local news website quoted the man's uncle as saying.

"It began to gnaw at his skull, then turned (him) over and started eating his face," the victim's relative said. "Somehow, (he) pretended to be dead, and the bear left him alone."

Russian media said the injured man called emergency services and waited for hours while emergency crews searched for him on foot in the forest near the village of Yeremeevo. He was then taken to hospital by helicopter.

Bear hunting is allowed in much of Russia, but is banned in the Moscow region.

Some Russians go out in the forest to collect antlers, a pair of which can sell for up to 15,000 roubles ($178), about two-thirds of Russia's minimum monthly wage.