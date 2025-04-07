Nick Jonas' new Broadway show receives unexpected feedback

 
Nick Jonas' new Broadway show's opening was on Sunday, April 6, 2025

April 07, 2025

Nick Jonas’s new theatrical show, The Last Five Years, has recently received negative feedback from different magazines.

On Sunday, April 6, Jason Robert Brown's written Broadway show's opening took place at the Hudson Theater in New York city.

The musical stage drama’s story is based on a five-years relationship between a rising novel writer Jamie Wellerstein, played by Jonas, and struggling actress, Cathy Hiatt, portrayed by Adrienne Warren.

"Adrienne Warren and Nick Jonas, who are appealing and talented singers, just don't seem like a match for these roles, or for each other," Vulture reviewed as.

As per Time Out feedback, “The problem is not that Jonas can't sing the part, though he doesn't sing it especially well. It's that the persona he has crafted over time.”

“The ingratiating moves, mild pop riffs and bouncy strut of a cute, athletic, slightly cocky but basically nice All-American boy next door - are at a polar distance from what he is asked to play," the outlet continued.

"Adrienne Warren and Nick Jonas, who are appealing and talented singers, just don't seem like a match for these roles, or for each other," New York Theatre agreed.

The theatrical show, The Last Five Years, is scheduled to end on June 22, 2025.

