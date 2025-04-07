King Charles, Queen Camilla leave for Italy ahead of wedding anniversary

 
King Charles and Queen Camilla would celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary on April 9

April 07, 2025

King Charles and Queen Camilla on Monday left for Italy for an official visit, according to the Buckingham Palace.

The royal family's official Instagram account shared a picture of the couple's aircraft before they took off. "Italy, see you soon..."  

Before King Charles and Queen Camilla left for their official visit to Rome and Ravenna, the palace highlighted importance of the relations between the United Kingdom and Italy.

Ravenna and Rome are former seats of Roman Empire. The capital was moved from Rome in 402 CE by Emperor Honorius and remained so until the empire's fall in 476 CE. 

The British monarch and his wife are expected to celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary in Italy.

Charles, then Prince of Wales, married Camilla on April 9, 2005 eight years after the death of Princess Diana, the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry.

