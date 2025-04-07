Rosamund Pike admits having ‘stage fright’

Rosamund Pike just revealed she will never present an award.

She recalls her rather embarrassing incident at the 2001 BAFTA Film Awards back when she shared the stage with Mamma Mia! star Dominic Cooper to present the Best Original Screenplay award.

The star was nervous on stage that before the recap of nominees was played, Pike had opened the envelope that led the host, Jonathan Ross to intervene.

During her interview on David Tennant Does a Podcast With...", she recalled, "People assume I'd be quite good at that so sometimes I get asked to present. And now I never, ever, ever present (an award)."

“It's a simple job, it's very hard to get it wrong. And I got it wrong. I opened the envelope before having read out the nominees,” she added.

Recalling how the famous fashion designer and director, Tom Ford, reacted to her fumble, Pike mentioned, "He's so exquisite and very very nice, but so sort of pristine. I came off stage and he gave me such a sort of, I can't really describe his look, but it was pitying, I think."

Though the Wheel of Time actress acknowledged that the mistake had a "brilliant" outcome.

"(I thought,) I'm never ever going to be asked to do this again and I'm totally fine with that," she added.

"I get stage fright, I feel a fool and I don't want to be there," Rosamund Pike confessed, adding, "And yet you give me a character and I feel totally free."