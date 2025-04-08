Kevin Bacon recalls bumpy start to Kyra Sedgwick relationship

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick got married in 1988 after costarring in 'Lemon Sky'

It’s hard to believe that Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick’s decades-long relationship didn’t begin in a lovey-dovey manner, but that’s exactly the case.

Kevin and Kyra properly met on the set of their 1988 movie, Lemon Sky, but the Footloose actor revealed that they actually met years before.

"I will tell you that I was doing a lot of Off-Broadway, many years before that. I was 19 so she was 12, I think. Her mom had seen me in some plays Off-Broadway, and she knew that little 12-year-old Kyra wanted to be an actor," Bacon recalled during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show.

Kyra’s mom took her to watch one of Kevin’s plays, and she met him backstage while he had lunch.

"I was buying a sandwich in the deli around the corner. This 12-year-old girl came up and said, 'Hi, I liked you in the play.' And, according to her, I said, 'Thanks, sweetie.' You know, kind of misogynistic," he recounted.

The You Should Have Left star continued, "She tells this story that when we first met doing Lemon Sky, she said, 'You know we met in the village after that play that time. Do you remember that?' And I went, 'Yeah I do remember that.' And she went, 'Really?' And I went, 'No.'"

"So she did not like me. It was not love at first sight," he remarked.

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick tied the knot in 1988 and share kids Travis, 35, and Sosie, 33.