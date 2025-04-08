'Stranger Things' star gets honest about mental health

Finn Wolfhard became an overnight star after Stranger Things. He was 13 at the time.



However, as he shared in a recent interview, such a level of fame also had a negative impact on him.

“I don’t think I’d ever go back and do something over, but maybe I would go back to when the show first came out and blew up, and I would directly put myself into therapy,” he told People.

“But it was so crazy and overnight, that there was not really any time to think about that," the actor continued. “I would end up probably making a mistake in a different way anyways. I think childhood, and life in general, is about trial and error.”

It is not the first time Finn has reflected on the impact of teenage fame on his mental health. He previously told GQ he had hidden his struggles though unconsciously because he had to feel” a certain way in front of the camera.

Stranger Things season 5 will possibly be released this year.