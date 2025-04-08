Pakistani students among foreign nationals facing sudden US visa revocations

Visas of six UCLA students and six recent graduates cancelled.

TEXAS: Reports of sudden visa cancellations for international students enrolled in prominent United States universities have sparked widespread fear and anxiety among students.

Many of those impacted are Muslim and South Asian students, including many from Pakistan.

Dozens of student visas have been revoked at major institutions such as Harvard University, Stanford, the University of Texas at Austin, the University of Cincinnati, the University of Michigan, and multiple campuses of the University of California including Berkeley, Davis, Irvine, San Diego, and UCLA.

At UCLA alone, six current students and six recent graduates have had their visas cancelled, while at UC Berkeley, one undergraduate, three graduate students, and two alumni were impacted.

At the University of Michigan, one student whose identity has not been disclosed has already left the country following the visa revocation, with the university pledging full support to ensure their academic progress continues.

The University of California has stated that it is closely monitoring the situation and offering legal and institutional support to those affected.

Harvard confirmed the revocation of visas for three current students and two recent graduates, while Stanford reported similar action against four students and two alumni.

In most cases, neither the universities nor the students were given prior notice, and the cancellations were discovered during routine checks of the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS).

While the US State Department and Department of Homeland Security have not officially commented on these actions, former Secretary of State Marco Rubio claimed that more than 300 international student visas have been cancelled nationwide.

He suggested that many of these students were involved in political activism, particularly pro-Palestinian demonstrations.

At UCLA, Chancellor Julio Frenk assured students that the university stands by its international community, supporting their rights to study, work, and live without fear. He acknowledged that the sudden nature of these cancellations has created immense uncertainty and distress.

Similarly, seven international students at Ohio State University have had their visas revoked, and four students at the University of Michigan were affected, one of whom had to leave the US upon the university’s advice. These revocations are believed to be part of a broader crackdown by the Trump administration targeting politically active international students.

University officials, human rights advocates, and student organisations have raised serious concerns about the lack of due process in these visa cancellations.

In many cases, visas were revoked without formal notification or any legal proceedings, undermining the principles of fair treatment and transparency.

International students, many of whom contribute significantly to academics, research, and campus life, are now facing a heightened sense of vulnerability.

This evolving situation demands that both the US government and academic institutions provide clarity and ensure a fair and transparent process for international students.

The current climate is sending a troubling message to the global academic community: that studying in the United States may no longer be as safe or welcoming, especially for those who choose to express their beliefs or engage in peaceful activism.