Ryan Coogler reflects on Chadwick Boseman's death: Source

Ryan Coogler reflects on Chadwick Boseman's death

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler is speaking out about the profound effect Chadwick Boseman's death had on both him and actor Michael B. Jordan.

In a recent interview on The Breakfast Club during his press tour for the upcoming film Sinners, Coogler shared that Boseman’s passing in August 2020 hit Jordan the hardest.

Boseman, who portrayed the iconic T’Challa in the 2018 Marvel blockbuster, died of colon cancer at the age of 43.

Regarding this, Coogler revealed, “Out of all my actors, Chad’s death hit Mike the hardest.” He was a fully formed man from the South... an old-school man’s man. Compared to that dude, and Mike were a kids when we worked with him.”

According to People, Coogler described Boseman as a silent mentor who led by example.

Moreover, he added, “He was the kind of teacher you never realized was teaching you. He gave me and Michael something priceless — patience.”

Additionally, the director also recalled Boseman’s intense dedication to his craft, recounting a moment when the actor stayed in character even during off-camera moments, startling a visiting Disney executive, “I told them, ‘Don’t be freaked out. He’s working. He doesn’t turn it off until we wrap.”

As per the publication, this unwavering commitment left a lasting impression on both Coogler and Jordan.

Furthermore, he said, “I told Mike, ‘What would Chad do in this role?’ because Chad never broke action,” noting that Boseman’s work ethic helped them “lock in” for Sinners.

It is worth mentioning that the new film, Sinners, set to hit theaters on April 18, stars Jordan as twin brothers attempting to escape their past, only to face a greater evil upon returning home.