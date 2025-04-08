 
Meghan Markle unveils ‘Confessions of a Female Founder' episode: Where to watch

Meghan Markle gets honest about her childhood for ‘Confessions of a Female Founder’ podcast drop

Lifestyle News Desk
April 08, 2025

Meghan Markle has just turned to social media and shared with fans a candid collection of little snap straights from her childhood in celebration for her episode 1 launch of Confessions of a Female Founder.

For those still unversed, the podcast, collaboration with Lemonada promises fans a gateway into business building advice.

It is pertinent to mention that fans can hear the podcast on Apple Podcast, Spotify as well as Amazon Music, as well as Lemonda's official site.

In the podcast Meghan is “getting advice and insights from a handful of amazing women who have scaled small ideas into successful companies.”

“These fly-on-the-wall conversations will no doubt inspire anyone who’s interested in turning their own entrepreneurial dreams into a reality and anyone else who just wants to hear what really happens behind the scenes.”

The episode title is “The Evolution of the Entrepreneur with Bumble’s Whitney Wolfe Herd” and the the three pictures accompanying the Instagram announcement shows the Duchess selling cookies as a little girl scout.

The caption reads, “Being an entrepreneur can start young. (By the way, all these years later and I’m still selling cookies!)”

