Timothée Chalamet's cinematographer gets honest about his training for 'Marty Supreme'

The Cinematographer, Darius Khondji, has opened up about Timothée Chalamet’s hardwork and dedication for his coming movie, Marty Supreme.

In the biographical movie, the Hollywood actor portrays the character of Martin 'Marty' Reisman, who won 22 table tennis titles from 1946 to 2002 and five bronze medals at the World Table Tennis Championship.

During an interview with Variety, Khondji candidly discussed that Chalamet trained for 'months and months' for the tennis champion’s role.

“He wanted to be like a real [professional] ping pong player when he started shooting,” he began.

"Because you can do anything, any camera tricks you want, but you need to have a core.”

Revealing that the Wonka's star trained by “some of the greatest real ping pong champions playing today.”

“It is going to be very different than the Timothée Chalamet you’ve seen so far. I don’t think people are going to recognise him at all,” Khondji added before signing off.

Marty Supreme is slated to be released in cinemas on December 25, 2025.