Meghan Markle reveals shocking '3 A.M' thoughts before podcast launch

The Duchess of Sussex admitted to 'overthinking' before 'Confessions of a Female Founder' launch

Meghan Markle has opened up about the challenges she faced in bringing her brand to life.

Just days after she officially launched her lifestyle brand, As Ever, the Duchess of Sussex released the first episode of her new podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder.

Meghan invited her friend and Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd to talk about the highs and lows of starting a business in the first episode.

Introducing Whitney, Meghan said that she is "the kind of friend who just always seems to know the exact right thing to say when I need perspective."

The Duchess of Sussex admitted to losing sleep over small details, especially the packaging. "Boxes. It's all I could think about. I would sit there doing the unboxing in my head: Is there tissue paper? What about the packing peanuts, but they're biodegradable? Where does the sticker go, and what size the box is going to be?" Meghan said.

Meghan said that the launch has been a big learning experience. She also revealed that some customers were accidentally able to purchase sold-out honey jars online.

However, Meghan responded by promising those buyers a free replacement in the mail.

During the conversation, Whitney revealed that "The one thing you can never get back is time." She added, "The amount of time, Meg, that I wasted on being stressed, being miserable, being overwhelmed, being paranoid about what shoe was going to drop. I actually think I would have been more successful had I not been like that."

"But can you turn it off? I say this because last night, I was — you know when your brain goes in a loop? Those 3 a.m. loops, and you can't stop overthinking the thing," Meghan Markle responded to which Whitney suggested the "rule of fives."

"Will this matter in five minutes? Five hours? Five days? Yes or no? If it's not going to matter in five years, throw it out the window," Whitney Wolfe Herd noted.

Meghan Markle, who officially launched As Ever on April 4, 2025, announced Confessions of a Female Founder on March 13, which will feature "candid conversations with amazing women who have turned dreams into realities, and scaled small ideas into massively successful businesses."