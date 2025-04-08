Prince William likely to leave Kate and children in the middle of family break

If Prince William decided to attend an Aston Villa Champions League match in Paris on April 9, 2025, the future king might leave Kate Middleton and his three children during the holiday period.

The royal couple along with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have reportedly retreated to their Norfolk home for a family break with their three children.

William recently returned from Scotland amid reports that King Charles briefly visited a hospital due to some side effects caused by his cancer treatment.

Prince William has gone on two family holidays in 2025 (the Alps in January and Mustique in February.

It hasn’t been officially confirmed that Prince William and Kate Middleton are on a family break.

According to the local media, Waleses often retreat to their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, during school breaks.

Meanwhile, Kate Middleton is making a gradual return to royal duties and has made multiple public appearances since she completed her chemotherapy.



