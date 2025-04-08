 
Geo News

Austin Butler 'sorry' to hurt Kaia Gerber with Zoe Kravitz romance: Source

Austin Butler, who previously dated Kaia Gerber, is reportedly spending time with Zoe Kravitz

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 08, 2025

Photo: Austin Butler sorry to hurt Kaia Gerber with Zoe Kravitz romance: Source
Photo: Austin Butler 'sorry' to hurt Kaia Gerber with Zoe Kravitz romance: Source

Austin Butler and Zoe Kravitz are reportedly seeing each other.

Amid these new romance rumours of the celebrity duo, a new report of RadarOnline.com established what Austin Butler feels towards his ex-girlfriend, Kaia Gerber.

Speaking of the beauty mogul, the insider mentioned. "Austin is sorry he hurt her.”

Meanwhile, the Dune star has been enjoying his position as the “IT guy” in the industry as he has been mesmerizing women everywhere he goes, per an insider.

“But he wants to let Leo guide him through the spoils of stardom,” the insider also addressed.

In conclusion, the remarked about the Titanic hitmaker, “And Leo's happy to have a playboy protégé."

Previously, another report claimed that "Leo's happy to pass on his expertise to a young stud that he believes is worthy to follow in his footsteps."

The tipster further stated, "Leo's like his love guru, pointing him to women who won't expect too much in terms of a relationship.”

“But are happy to bask in his stardom for a while," the source remarked in conclusion.

