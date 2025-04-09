 
'X-Men' star over the moon on 'Avengers: Doomsday' casting

'X-Men' actor will play Night Crawler in the upcoming 'Avengers: Doomsday'

Lifestyle News Desk
April 09, 2025

Alan Cumming is over the moon to become part of the next Avengers. But as an X-Men mutant who can teleport from one place to another, he has another reason to be happy: Less time to get ready. 

“It's 23 years since I was a superhero,” he said in an interview with Today With Jenna and Friends.

His character, Nightcrawler, used to take an elaborate time to get ready back in the day.

But now he said, “Actually, what's great about it — it was four-and-a-half to five hours before, and now it's 90 minutes.”

The actor continued, “Because before, all the tattoos were done by hand, because they hadn't decided on them before we started filming. And now, they're on these little things and they stick on. It's a game-changer."

Elsewhere in the interview, Alan expressed excitement about the chance to reprise his character after more than two decades.

"I'm going back to being a 60-year-old superhero. And everyone seems to be lovely. I go to London on Sunday. It's starting, it's in pre-production, and it starts shooting quite soon. It's gonna be nuts," the actor concluded.

