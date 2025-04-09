Meghan Markle's stomach churning actions take a ‘sycophantic' turn

Accusations of sycophantic behavior have made their way into Meghan Markle’s home it seems, and this time around its by critics who heard her Confessions of a Female Founder podcast.

This time around its critic Rachel Aroesti who got honest about the whole thing.

The Guardian-based critic started the topic in itself by calling the show “sycophantic” in nature, as well as “stomach-turning” to a big degree.

According to a report by RadarOnline she has also been called out for rarely sharing any personal details, but instead encouraging her guests to do so alone.

“It's hardly a manual of specific, constructive business advice” she started by saying. “It's simply an effusive chinwag between two like-minded pals that may as well have taken place behind a deluxe set of closed doors.”

Even Hanisha Sethi from the Express had similar sentiments that she shared while discussing the same drop and accused it of ‘veering away’ from any kind of meaningful conversations and preferring a more ‘casual’ and ‘superficial’ aura.

In her eyes, “while this may stem from a desire to connect or relate, it can also overshadow others' contributions.”