Louis Tomlinson, Zara McDermott soft launch ‘new relationship'

Louis Tomlinson and Zara McDermott just “confirmed” their relationship!

Taking to their official Instagram account, the couple posted a glimpse of their date night on their Stories, where they spent time together at a gig in Los Angeles.

The two enjoyed watching Stereophonics at The Wiltern theatre and shared videos of the same area, just a few minutes apart, on their respective social media accounts, with Zara tagging the venue and band.

As per Daily Mail, this subtle announcement comes after the One Direction alum and the Love Island beauty first sparked rumors of dating in March when a diner at The Suffolk in Aldeburgh took pictures of the two enjoying a romantic date.

For further context, Zara McDermott and Louis Tomlinson soft launched their relationship after the 28-year-old TV personality spilt from I'm A Celebrity winner, Sam Thompson, earlier this year, after five years of dating.

Additionally, the current couple’s relationship reportedly, seems to be going stable as the popular singer has introduced the documentary maker to his family after a couple of dates.