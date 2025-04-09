 
Geo News

Royal House photo features Princess whose chronic disease was progressing

Crown Princess Mette-Marit has been suffering from pulmonary fibrosis

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 09, 2025

Royal House photo features Princess whose chronic disease was progressing

The royal family of Norway said it hosted a gala dinner in honor of the Icelandic presidential couple who are on a state visit.

The family's Instagram account shared a picture with the guests, which also featured King Harald V, Queen Sonja, Crown Prince Haakon and his wife Crown Princess Mette-Marit.

Last month, the Royal House of Norway revealed that Crown Princess Mette-Marit's chronic disease continues to progress, rendering her unable to perform her duties as per schedule.

Mette-Marit of Norway, 51 was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis in 2018.

The statement issued by the family said, "The Crown Princess has daily symptoms and ailments that affect her ability to perform her duties. The Crown Princess needs more rest, and her daily routine changes more quickly than before." 

The statement continued. "This means that changes to her official schedule may occur more frequently, and at shorter notice than we are used to."

Crown Princess Mette-Marit (File photo)
Crown Princess Mette-Marit (File photo)

The Royal House of Norway has a connection with the British royal family through a shared ancestry and royal relationships.

King Harald V of Norway is a second cousin of King Charles III of the United Kingdom. 

They both descend from King George I of Greece and his wife, Grand Duchess Olga Constantinovna of Russia, as well as from King Christian IX of Denmark and his wife, Louise of Hesse-Kassel.

Kate Middleton, the wife of King Charles III's heir Prince William, was diagnosed with cancer last year and after completing her chemotherapy she is making a gradual return to royal duties. 


Nick Jonas reflects on spending quiet time with Priyanka Chopra
Nick Jonas reflects on spending quiet time with Priyanka Chopra
Virginia Giuffre receives latest health update following lethal bus crash
Virginia Giuffre receives latest health update following lethal bus crash
Ed Sheeran gives insights into ‘catch-ups' with pal Taylor Swift
Ed Sheeran gives insights into ‘catch-ups' with pal Taylor Swift
Simu Liu shares his take on 'Avengers: Doomsday' casting
Simu Liu shares his take on 'Avengers: Doomsday' casting
Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster's sizzling romance starting to fade?
Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster's sizzling romance starting to fade?
King Charles gives Elon Musk a run for his money
King Charles gives Elon Musk a run for his money
Prince Harry is choosing to hurt King Charles without any obligation?
Prince Harry is choosing to hurt King Charles without any obligation?
Prince Harry back in UK courtroom as case enters second day video
Prince Harry back in UK courtroom as case enters second day