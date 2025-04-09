Royal House photo features Princess whose chronic disease was progressing

The royal family of Norway said it hosted a gala dinner in honor of the Icelandic presidential couple who are on a state visit.

The family's Instagram account shared a picture with the guests, which also featured King Harald V, Queen Sonja, Crown Prince Haakon and his wife Crown Princess Mette-Marit.

Last month, the Royal House of Norway revealed that Crown Princess Mette-Marit's chronic disease continues to progress, rendering her unable to perform her duties as per schedule.

Mette-Marit of Norway, 51 was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis in 2018.

The statement issued by the family said, "The Crown Princess has daily symptoms and ailments that affect her ability to perform her duties. The Crown Princess needs more rest, and her daily routine changes more quickly than before."

The statement continued. "This means that changes to her official schedule may occur more frequently, and at shorter notice than we are used to."

Crown Princess Mette-Marit (File photo)

The Royal House of Norway has a connection with the British royal family through a shared ancestry and royal relationships.

King Harald V of Norway is a second cousin of King Charles III of the United Kingdom.

They both descend from King George I of Greece and his wife, Grand Duchess Olga Constantinovna of Russia, as well as from King Christian IX of Denmark and his wife, Louise of Hesse-Kassel.

Kate Middleton, the wife of King Charles III's heir Prince William, was diagnosed with cancer last year and after completing her chemotherapy she is making a gradual return to royal duties.



