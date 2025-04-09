Ben Stiller reveals if fan theories impact 'Severance' plot

Ben Stiller reads fan theories about his mind bending show Severance, and has thoughts to share.

During his appearance at Severance's For Your Consideration event and panel, executive producer Stiller told People, “I will dip into how people react, usually if they like it, it's great. And if they don't like it, then I stop dipping in."

When asked if fan theories ever change the story of the show, he replied, “No, I think you have to like take all that with a grain of salt and sort of appreciate that everybody has different ideas, but we have to have our own sort of clear idea of what we're doing that is independent of that.”

He noted that “the period of time when we're shooting, we're always in this bubble and kind of just doing it.”

“So it's been fun though to see how much people are engaging with the show and how many edits and remixes and posters and artwork that people are making,” he added.

Creator Dan Erickson agreed and noted that they have to stick to the original roadmap of the show regardless of fan theories.

“I love reading the fan theories, but you do get in your head a little bit with it and you know at the end of the day we know we have this sort of roadmap that we've been following since we started and we're basically sticking to that,” he shared.